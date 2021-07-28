$197.01 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $197.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $788.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $813.69 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGP. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,445. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.