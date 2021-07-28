180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.34. 14,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.03. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

