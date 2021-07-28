180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

