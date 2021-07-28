180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,716 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,114,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

