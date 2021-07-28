180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 78,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,661. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

