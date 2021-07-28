180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.48.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.61. 3,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

