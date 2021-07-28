180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

