180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 9,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $168,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.38. 13,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

