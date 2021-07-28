16,817 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.