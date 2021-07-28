16,068 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $23,949,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

