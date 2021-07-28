144,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.40% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,872,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 505,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

