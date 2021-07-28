$142.93 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $142.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $147.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $541.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $628.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $825.87 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $856.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 115,176,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,956,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

