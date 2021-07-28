$135.60 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $543.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $641.03 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $672.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

PCRX opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,925,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.