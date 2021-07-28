12,947 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,765,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.