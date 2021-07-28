12,255 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE LRN opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

