$12.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $12.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.24 billion and the highest is $14.06 billion. Tesla reported sales of $8.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $49.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.35.

TSLA opened at $644.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.88. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

