11,761 Shares in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.