11,294 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,730,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000.

Shares of PACX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,289. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

