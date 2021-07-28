112,792 Shares in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 493,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

