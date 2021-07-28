$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.82. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 228,245 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

