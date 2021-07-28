$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $1.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,574. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 million and a PE ratio of -35.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.