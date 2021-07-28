$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

