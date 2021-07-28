$1.14 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE VEC opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

