-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

