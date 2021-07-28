$0.51 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,743,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 112,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,925. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

