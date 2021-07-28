$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 42,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

