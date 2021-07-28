$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 1,273,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,051. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

