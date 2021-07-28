-$0.38 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,821 shares of company stock valued at $436,735,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42. Carvana has a 1 year low of $148.49 and a 1 year high of $341.40.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

