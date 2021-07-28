-$0.35 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

