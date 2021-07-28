-$0.32 EPS Expected for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $65,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

