$0.21 EPS Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. 15,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

