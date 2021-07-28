-$0.18 EPS Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renalytix AI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.38.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

