$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $77,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

