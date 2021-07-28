$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.