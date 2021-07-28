-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,240 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.