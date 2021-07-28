-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

