ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 154.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 154.6% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $776,670.94 and $132,510.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00590521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,665,437,992 coins and its circulating supply is 14,122,464,968 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars.

