ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

