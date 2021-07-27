ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $27,204.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00109690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00132381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.87 or 1.00388329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00822115 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

