Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.38.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

