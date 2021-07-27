Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

