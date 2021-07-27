Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to “Hold”

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

REGI stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

