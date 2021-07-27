Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.52.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

