Zacks Investment Research Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

