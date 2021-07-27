Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Sell

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newmont’s earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. The company’s efforts to de-leverage its balance sheet are also encouraging. It also remains focused on improving operational efficiency. However, higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) partly related to the pandemic. Higher capital spending may also affect its ability to generate free cash flow. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Newmont stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 224,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,293. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

