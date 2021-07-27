Zacks Investment Research Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Hold

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

AGL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 11,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,340. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

