Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.