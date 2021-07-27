Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Sell

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

TNK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 4,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

