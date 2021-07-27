Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE RVI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Value will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retail Value by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Retail Value by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

