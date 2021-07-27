Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $10.10 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

